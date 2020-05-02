Pets of the Week

Groucho
Meet Groucho. He's about two years old. Groucho zips all over making everyone crack up. He loves to play and is so outgoing. Groucho seems to like and get along well with the other cats at the shelter. Bottom line, if you’re looking for a “cool cat,” Groucho is for you. He's full of life and personality.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sugar
Sugar is such a cutie. She is a senior chihuahua. Sugar would love a lap to lay on and would prefer a quiet home with no young children. She is a friendly little girl.
FYI: Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Maria
Maria is a tan tabby with white on her mouth and chest. She is very playful and a curious one-year-old cat. She is spayed and fully vaccinated & dewormed. She is looking for a forever home to call her own. Maria is being fostered by Ron.
Dylan
Dylan is a Lurcher (greyhound mix) that is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. His handlers say he has a great personality and loves to have fun. Curious, confident, silly and fun are all words that describe Dylan. He is a little sensitive about having his tail and paws handled. The handlers in the TGIE program are working on this with him. Dylan really loves all people. Dylan likes to show his love by jumping up and wrapping his front legs around you and giving you a hug. Dylan gets vocal when he’s playing and excited, he likes to talk. Dylan is a fun boy that will make his new family very happy.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit their website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Banoxs
Looking for a family cat? Banoxs is your cat. He loves attention and loves to give kisses. He does have a couple scars on his face most likely from a cat fight outside. He doesn’t have any desire to go back outside and he needs to live indoors for the rest of his life. Banoxs does well with other cats and small dogs. He’s two years old, fixed, and up to date on vaccines. He also loves chicken.
