Pets of the Week

Rufus

Rufus is a big 14-pound boy. He is estimated to be around 2 years old. Rufus does well with other cats after he gets adjusted. He can be around dogs but would need a slow introduction. He is a very laid back, amazing cat with lots of love. Rufus is neutered, up to date on all shots and tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV. He is great with all people and kids. Please give Rufus the home he deserves. He is being fostered by Tonya.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Dyna

Dyna is a three-year-old princess who came to Independent Cat Society in very poor shape. Her owner was going to throw her out in the cold because she had a great deal of congestion which was attributed to a nasal polyp. Fortunately, she had surgery and a very large polyp in her throat was removed. She recovered beautifully. Dyna is sweet, interested and ready for her forever home.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Hallee

Hallee is an almost 5-year-old little girl who came to ICS as a kitten. She was a little slow to warm up but now she is almost a social butterfly.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Sky

Sky is a young dog who had babies at the shelter and they were adopted and now it is her time to find a home. She is a mixed breed dog who is very sweet and quiet. However, when walking on a leash, she will need some practice as she tends to walk on her own terms. She has no food aggression and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

