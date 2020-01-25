Pets of the Week

Billie Jean
Billie Jean is a 1.5-year-old Lab mix. Her family could no longer care for her. She is such a good girl. She does well with kids and other dogs. She is active and affectionate.
FYI: Contact Lakeshore PAWS at 219.476.PAWS (7297) or info@lakeshorePAWS.org.
Otis
Otis is a beautiful black kitty. He is a big lover boy. Otis needs a wonderful home where he'll get lots of love.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. Call 219-922-1766.
Itsy Bitsy
Itsy Bitsy is 5 years old. She's a gray and white medium hair tuxedo cat. Itsy Bitsy is a gentle cuddler and silly character when she plays. She is good with kids. She has tiny little meows. Itsy Bitsy has never been around a dog, but has been around one cat and doesn't care too much for him.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/. For more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Twain and Teegan
Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: See contact information above.
Abby
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. She is good around dogs and cats. Abby would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: See contact information above.
Pistachio
Pistachio is a beautiful black kitten, around 6 months old. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. She loves to sleep on her cat tree and enjoys head scratches. Pistachio would enjoy a calm home and a window to watch the birds.
FYI: See contact information above.
