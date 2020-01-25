Pets of the Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Twain and Teegan

Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.

Abby

This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. She is good around dogs and cats. Abby would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.

FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Pistachio