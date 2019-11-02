PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet her. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Oakley
Meet Oakley. He is up for adoption and is the coolest tabby you’ll ever meet. He loves to cuddle and give kisses. Bird feathers, jingle balls, and a scratch post is all he needs. He is vaccinated and dewormed. Oakley is around 10 weeks old. Having a friend at home or being adopted with his brother Fargo would be the best. He loves to wrestle and play a game of tag.
FYI: Email tinylives17@outlook.com for more information on Oakley. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Feather
Feather was found outside on someone's driveway crying. She was all alone and only about 5 weeks old. Now she is 8 - 9 weeks old and ready for a home. She is just a doll.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Murphy and Sam
This is Murphy (black kitten) and Sam (black and white kitten). They need to be adopted together. They get along well with children, dogs and cats. Murphy and Sam are super playful and love to chase each other around. They are fixed, fully vaccinated and dewormed, and tested for FELV/FIV negative.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Pippy
Pippy is a chihuahua mix. She is a happy little girl and loves people. Pippy needs an active family who will include her. She loves running in a fenced-in yard.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
