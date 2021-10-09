 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week

Chester

Chester is available for adoption. He is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is neutered. He is such a love bug and loves to cuddle with you in the morning. We would love to see him go to a forever home with other cats/kittens. He does well with one small dog. Chester loves to lay in the sun. He has a cute quiet meow. He is super super soft and loves to be petted. Chester will be a little shy at first. He is being fostered by Sara.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Milo

Milo is a male, around 1-year-old and is a Domestic Shorthaired Orange & White Tabby available for adoption. He should be an indoor cat only. He's been at the shelter for awhile because he's a boy with a lot of energy. Milo loves to play with toys and he'd really like to play with you in a home of his own and leave the shelter life behind. Once he gets his built up energy out, he likes cuddles too. With the proper introduction, he likes other cats, but not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Dijon

Dijon is a super sweet, loving 5-year-old boy looking for his home. He is gentle and playful. He would make a wonderful companion.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cassandra

Cassandra is a beautiful 2 1/2-year-old girl looking for her forever home. She was picked up as a pregnant stray. Her kittens all found their homes, now it is Cassandra’s turn.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Tuxie

Tuxie originally lived outside in a colony until he was attacked by a dog. His paw was hurt by the dog and he walks with a limp. He comes out of his cage everyday to play with toys and other kitties. He loves running around, playing and helping despite his paw injury. He loves attention, pets, hugs and to be picked up. Tuxie is a super good boy. Not sure how he is around kids, but would prefer no dogs since he was attacked by one.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Rusty

Rusty is a mixed breed who was let go because the owner wasn't supposed to have him as a pet and just tossed him out. Rusty is very quiet and dignified. He gets along great with other dogs and has no aggression at all. Rusty is about a year old and is neutered and vaccinated. He would do wonderful with a family.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

