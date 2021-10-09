Pets of the Week

Chester

Chester is available for adoption. He is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is neutered. He is such a love bug and loves to cuddle with you in the morning. We would love to see him go to a forever home with other cats/kittens. He does well with one small dog. Chester loves to lay in the sun. He has a cute quiet meow. He is super super soft and loves to be petted. Chester will be a little shy at first. He is being fostered by Sara.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Milo

Milo is a male, around 1-year-old and is a Domestic Shorthaired Orange & White Tabby available for adoption. He should be an indoor cat only. He's been at the shelter for awhile because he's a boy with a lot of energy. Milo loves to play with toys and he'd really like to play with you in a home of his own and leave the shelter life behind. Once he gets his built up energy out, he likes cuddles too. With the proper introduction, he likes other cats, but not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.