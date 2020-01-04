Old Dan and Little Ann are hound mixes looking for a forever home. They are around 4 months old, up to date on vaccines, fixed and microchipped. They do well with children, cats and dogs. Old Dan and Little Ann are in a foster home receiving lots of love and care.
Buddy is a senior Fox Terrier. Because he is a senior dog he'll need a quiet home. He has been overlooked many times. If you have a spot in your home, please consider this little guy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766
Davey
Davey is a loving young cat. He is a brown tabby with white. Davey is shy until he knows you. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Davey would love a home.
Karver
Karver is a great dog. He gets along with submissive dogs if dogs are in the house. He would prefer to be the only dog. He has shown signs of resource guarding (toys, chews, food). Karver is high energy, as he is just turning a year old. He's had beginner puppy training and has started intermediate work.
Tribi is a male Galgo from Spain. He started his new life in the United States on Oct. 3. He has really blossomed since arriving in his foster home. He’s starting to learn the ins and outs of being in a home and is adjusting quickly. He loves stuffed toys. He has even started to do the infamous “Greyhound lean.” Tribi does well with stairs and kennels well. He is very unsure of new people and new situations, but with some patience, his trust will be earned and he will be the very best companion you could ever ask for. We aren’t sure how Tribi would do sharing a home with cats, but he has met smaller dogs. Tribi would do well in an apartment setting and walks well on leash.
