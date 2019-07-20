Dash
Dash is a young male greyhound who suffered an ankle injury at the track and had to retire, but he is on the mend and looking for his forever home. Dash loves being petted and hugged, hanging out with people and other dogs, and he doesn’t really notice the cat. Hobbies include laying his head on laps for an ear scratch, figuring out Kong puzzles, playing with toys, patrolling the yard for squirrel activity and sleeping. He prefers a relatively quiet home with a companion dog to help show him the ropes. His injury doesn’t slow him down much, but he does go on three legs often when he wants to run, and doesn’t like long flights of stairs. Crating is not a problem for Dash, he goes into his private space quite willingly, takes meals there and can sleep there at night. If you are looking for a laid back but devoted pet please give Dash a look.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Piper, Phoebe and Prue
Here are 3 females that have been spayed and vaccinated. They are super cuddly and playful. They would love a home to show them so much love. They are in a foster home being well taken care of. These girls have beautiful markings to show off.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends form noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Toby
Are you looking for a walking buddy? Toby would love to be the one. This guy is under a year old and about 30 pounds. He is a Jack Russell mix. He is in a foster home with other dogs and is a good boy.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Starlight
This two-year-old girl is a petite kitty who is very gentle and slightly shy. Starlight does not interact with the other kitties but keeps to herself. She will do best in a quiet environment. She is the perfect housemate for someone who would like a quiet and peaceful companion.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Amelia
This gray beauty is Amelia. She is four years old and would love to find a home where she is the only kitty. Don't let her expression fool you. She adores people and is very sociable and friendly.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tonka
Tonka is a young black and white male found living on the streets. He is a nice boy. We have him vaccinated and neutered. He is ready for an indoor home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Rebel
Rebel is about 4 months old. She is a Tortoiseshell female. Rebel is super sweet and loves to snuggle. She is also very social and loves to play with the other kittens in the house.
FYI: Contact Kirsten @ larochephotography@yahoo.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.