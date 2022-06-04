Misty
Misty is about 3-years-old. She is a Dilute Tortie. She is not good with other cats, dogs or small children. She wants to be the queen of the house. Misty is playful with her toys, but she can be a little sensitive if petted too long. She likes to follow you around and will rub on your legs. She is being fostered by Kathy.
FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Visit http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Call us 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Hazel
Hazel is a wonderful girl. She is fully vetted and spayed. She would love to be a best friend and be by your side always. Hazel sits up to take treats. She is tired of living in a cage at the shelter.
FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Melly
Melly is an almost 6-year-old Tuxie who would love to find a quiet forever home of her very own. When she first came to us, she was quite shy but she has really opened up and now she is ready for her family. Could it be with you?
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Amelia
Amelia is a very friendly 7-year-old girl. She loves being petted and she loves her food. She would be happiest being the only cat.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gallery: Baby penguins hatch at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Magellanic Penguin Chick
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
