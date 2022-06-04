Pets of the Week

Misty

Misty is about 3-years-old. She is a Dilute Tortie. She is not good with other cats, dogs or small children. She wants to be the queen of the house. Misty is playful with her toys, but she can be a little sensitive if petted too long. She likes to follow you around and will rub on your legs. She is being fostered by Kathy.

FYI: We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. Visit http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Call us 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Hazel

Hazel is a wonderful girl. She is fully vetted and spayed. She would love to be a best friend and be by your side always. Hazel sits up to take treats. She is tired of living in a cage at the shelter.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Melly

Melly is an almost 6-year-old Tuxie who would love to find a quiet forever home of her very own. When she first came to us, she was quite shy but she has really opened up and now she is ready for her family. Could it be with you?

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Amelia

Amelia is a very friendly 7-year-old girl. She loves being petted and she loves her food. She would be happiest being the only cat.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.