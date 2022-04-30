Pets of the Week

Gypsie

Gypsie is a beautiful torte/calico female. She is estimated to be about 3 years old. She doesn't like to be picked up and will hiss letting you know, but has never tried to bite or swipe. She is actually very affectionate and loves to be petted. This big beautiful girl also loves to eat and will make sure you don't forget to feed her. Sadly, Gypsie was living her life outdoors and we don't know what her temperament will be with other cats so a very slow introduction is what would be best if other cat(s) reside with her. We don't think she likes dogs because when she hears dogs barking she hides. So a home with no dogs would be best for her. She is being fostered by Aggie.

Daisy

Daisy is a cutie. She is an Italian Greyhound/Chihuahua mix. Her owner could not keep her. She is looking for an adult home. Small kids scare her. She is fully vetted and ready for a home.

Star and Alvin

Star and her brother Alvin are looking for homes. They look like they will be large dogs. They are just now learning to walk on leashes. Star and Alvin are friendly, affectionate, playful, curious and love kisses. They will make great family pets.

Raquel

Raquel is a mixed breed dog who is about two-years-old. She is scheduled to be spayed and vaccinated this week. She is not dog or food aggressive. Raquel walks extremely well on a leash. She would do great with a family with children over the age of 10.

