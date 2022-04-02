 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week

Pearl

Pearl is a pearl shining bright. She is dog friendly and definitely people friendly. Pearl is fairly young and would do great in a family with children. She loves to run and play and will be spayed very soon.

Smokey

Smokey is a very mellow dog who is completely laid back. He loves to give kisses and enjoys playing with toys. Smokey is dog friendly and would do great in a family with children. He is two years old and neutered.

Juliet

Juliet is a loving cat who had beautiful kittens who found their forever homes. She is a friendly cat and would do well with other cats. Juliet is already spayed and ready to go home to a loving family.

Dutch

Dutch was found in a trap and was able to be rescued from it. He is about seven months old and already neutered and vaccinated.

Murphy

Murphy was adopted a year ago when she was only 22 pounds. Now grown and just turned a year in December, she needs a home again. She was not getting along with their 4-year-old dog any longer. She loves people, is crate trained and housebroken. She wants to be a lap dog. Murphy is a beautiful girl.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Sky

Sky is a young dog who had babies at the shelter and they were adopted and now it is my time to find a home. I am a mixed breed dog who is very sweet and quiet. However, when walking on a leash, she will need some practice as she tends to walk on her own terms. She has no food aggression and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

