Morrisa
Morrisa is a female orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2014. She was rescued off the streets of Gary. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Morrisa has a very sweet nature and gentle disposition. She is such a good girl and gets along with everybody. Morrisa is very adaptable. Living out on the streets, she never had a chance to play with toys, but she likes to watch the other cats play. Morrisa has a fondness for Temptations cat treats. Give her some and she will melt like putty in your hands.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Rosalind
Rosalind is a female black & white tuxedo domestic shorthaired cat who was born in February 2017. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Rosalind has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is very sweet natured but a little on the quiet side. Once she gets to know you though, it doesn't take long for her to warm up to you. Rosalind likes to play with toys but she leaves all the running and chasing to the kittens. She prefers sitting back and watching the show.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Cookie
Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.
FYI: Please email nrukes@yahoo.com for more information. Visit the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 for adoption events. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Stella
Meet beautiful Stella. This young girl needs a home. She loves a fenced backyard and to go for walks. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Gurry
Gurry is a 5-year-old male Galgo (pictured with his friend Lince (black). Gurry is a Galgo from Spain. He just recently made his big adventure over to the United States in May. While he is shy, as Gurry warms up his loving nature is becoming more and more prominent. He will need a home willing to be patient while he learns to trust and become comfortable in his new environment. He is laid back but also curious. Gurry kennels well and is still working on gaining some confidence on leash. While in Spain, Gurry tested well with cats but he currently is only living with another Galgo in his foster home. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.