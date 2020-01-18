Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. She is good around dogs and cats. Abby would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. She is good around dogs and cats. Abby would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Twain is a good boy. He is shy at first. He has a Dilute Calico sister, Teegan, that would love to go with him. Please think about both. Teegan is very shy and we think she needs him.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Abby
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. She is good around dogs and cats. Abby would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Pistachio
Pistachio is a beautiful black kitten, around 6 months old. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and dewormed. She loves to sleep on her cat tree and enjoys head scratches. Pistachio would enjoy a calm home and a window to watch the birds.
Ruby is ready for a home. She is an adorable terrier mix, maybe mixed with Chihuahua. She a young dog that needs someone who will give her a loving home. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Old Dan and Little Ann
Old Dan and Little Ann are hound mixes looking for a forever home. They are around 4 months old, up to date on vaccines, fixed and microchipped. They do well with children, cats and dogs. Old Dan and Little Ann are in a foster home receiving lots of love and care.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.