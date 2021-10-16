Pets of the Week

Filburt
Filburt is a black kitty, who is around 2 years old. He's been at the shelter since he was a homeless kitten and still hasn't found his home yet. We are not sure why. He loves to play with toys, eat and be petted. He needs more attention than he can get at the shelter. He loves cuddles too, especially once he gets some of the pent up energy out. He's in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and he likes to play with them, so if you have another kitty already, he might be a good playmate for them. We are not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Angel and Alice
Angel and Alice are eight years old. Their owner died and not one member of the family wanted them. They are siblings and are very bonded. They would have to be adopted together as they are two peas in a pod. Angel and Alice are both spayed and are very sweet.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Jack and Jill
Jack and Jill are kittens who were found in a box outside of the shelter. They are siblings and would love to be adopted together. They are small and very sweet.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Chester
Chester is available for adoption. He is up to date on vaccines, deworming and is neutered. He is such a love bug and loves to cuddle with you in the morning. We would love to see him go to a forever home with other cats/kittens. He does well with one small dog. Chester loves to lay in the sun. He has a cute quiet meow. He is super super soft and loves to be petted. Chester will be a little shy at first. He is being fostered by Sara.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Milo
Milo is a male, around 1-year-old and is a Domestic Shorthaired Orange & White Tabby available for adoption. He should be an indoor cat only. He's been at the shelter for awhile because he's a boy with a lot of energy. Milo loves to play with toys and he'd really like to play with you in a home of his own and leave the shelter life behind. Once he gets his built up energy out, he likes cuddles too. With the proper introduction, he likes other cats, but not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Dijon
Dijon is a super sweet, loving 5-year-old boy looking for his home. He is gentle and playful. He would make a wonderful companion.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.