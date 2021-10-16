Pets of the Week

Filburt is a black kitty, who is around 2 years old. He's been at the shelter since he was a homeless kitten and still hasn't found his home yet. We are not sure why. He loves to play with toys, eat and be petted. He needs more attention than he can get at the shelter. He loves cuddles too, especially once he gets some of the pent up energy out. He's in a free roaming cat room at the shelter, so he likes other cats (with the proper introduction) and he likes to play with them, so if you have another kitty already, he might be a good playmate for them. We are not sure how he would be with kids or dogs.