Ronin
Ronin is a handsome guy. He was found running the streets and no one claimed him. Now he needs a home. He is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Ronin is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, funny, athletic and loves kisses.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Tangerine
Tangerine is a beautiful 2 1/2-year-old sweetheart who came to ICS with her 5 kittens. They were in our foster program until they were all ready for adoption.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Pippin
Pippin is a 5 1/2-year-old beautiful boy who came to us as a kitten. Unfortunately he had an adoption that didn’t work out and he is available again. Pippin is a nice gentle boy. He's a bit reserved until he gets to know you. Pippin likes to play with toys but doesn't join in to play with the other room cats.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
MoMo
This is Momentum, who goes by the nickname MoMo. She is a seven-year-old female. She was surrendered into the shelter because her owner had to go into a nursing home and there was no one to take her. MoMo is spayed and vaccinated. When you first meet her, she is rather timid, but, once she knows you, she loves you.
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
