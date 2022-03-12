Pets of the Week

Ronin

Ronin is a handsome guy. He was found running the streets and no one claimed him. Now he needs a home. He is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Ronin is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, funny, athletic and loves kisses.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Tangerine

Tangerine is a beautiful 2 1/2-year-old sweetheart who came to ICS with her 5 kittens. They were in our foster program until they were all ready for adoption.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Pippin

Pippin is a 5 1/2-year-old beautiful boy who came to us as a kitten. Unfortunately he had an adoption that didn’t work out and he is available again. Pippin is a nice gentle boy. He's a bit reserved until he gets to know you. Pippin likes to play with toys but doesn't join in to play with the other room cats.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

MoMo

This is Momentum, who goes by the nickname MoMo. She is a seven-year-old female. She was surrendered into the shelter because her owner had to go into a nursing home and there was no one to take her. MoMo is spayed and vaccinated. When you first meet her, she is rather timid, but, once she knows you, she loves you.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

