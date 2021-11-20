 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Henry

Henry is a senior chihuahua boy. He came in with bad eye infections. He is being treated. Henry is such a little lover who needs a quiet home. He is calm and loves kisses. The shelter is no place for him. He doesn't have any other medical problems.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Bunny

Bunny is a sweet and cute little girl. She is around 6 months old. Bunny is in a foster home with one small dog and other cats. She loves to cuddle and play. She does like other cats and it would be best to have another young cat for her to play with in the home.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Scooter

Scooter is a senior lady, just over 13 years old. She came to Independent Cat Society as a stray over 10 years ago. She is looking for her retirement home. Is it with you?

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Toby

This beautiful 3-year-old stunner came to Independent Cat Society as a stray about 6 weeks ago. He is sweet, chill and ready for his forever home.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Piper

Piper is a 1-year-old mix. He is very shy and sweet. Piper did not have a good life on the streets as you can see by his scars. Piper would make a wonderful pet.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Sir Carter

Sir Carter is a terrier mix. He is about 9-months old and his owner's rent was too high so she had to find a home for him. He is very playful and loving. He would do well in a family with young children.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

