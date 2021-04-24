Pets of the Week

Gonesy
Gonesy is a 5-month-old lab mix who is brownish gray in color. He needs some training. Gonesy might get along with younger cats that want to play but he chases the older cats in the foster home. He is a smart pup. Gonesy is not completely house trained. He is around 38 pounds.
FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. You may send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Wylie
Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wylie. When you first meet Wylie he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and being petted. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or cozied up under blankets.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Phoebe
Phoebe is a very playful cat. She loves to run and chase toys. Phoebe isn't exactly fond of other cats but would be okay with maybe just one other companion. She's sassy and doesn't always like to be held but is affectionate on her terms.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Zoey
Zoey is a 2-to-3-year-old mixed breed. She is spayed and current with vaccinations. Zoey has a sweet personality. She walks well on a leash and likes to take her time with the walk. Zoey would do well in a home being the only dog and with children who are older and will respect her boundaries.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.
Bert and Ernie
Bert is a lover. He came in with his brother, Ernie, and they are both lovers. They get along great with other cats and would love if they can go together. They are both neutered and current with vaccinations.
FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.