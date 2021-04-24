Pets of the Week

Gonesy

Gonesy is a 5-month-old lab mix who is brownish gray in color. He needs some training. Gonesy might get along with younger cats that want to play but he chases the older cats in the foster home. He is a smart pup. Gonesy is not completely house trained. He is around 38 pounds.

FYI: Call to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. You may send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Wylie

Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wylie. When you first meet Wylie he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and being petted. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or cozied up under blankets.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Phoebe