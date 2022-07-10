Pets of the Week

Ollie

Ollie is a 2-year-old neutered and declawed male cat. The owner had to move and needed a safe place for him to go.

Fern

Fern and her sister were both abandoned by their family. But they are still happy dogs. Both are medium in size. Fern would love a fenced in yard to run and play in. She is a playful, smart and affectionate Labrador mix.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Gator

Gator is a young dog who was found on the streets. He is very loving and playful. Gator would do great with a young family.

Buddy

Buddy is about 3-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated and is still quite skittish around people. Even though her name is Buddy she is a female. She is slowly coming out of her shell and that is a huge accomplishment for her. Buddy would do great in a home with a person who would take the time to help her overcome her shyness.

FYI: Buddy is available at the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and the phone number is 219-938-3339. Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.