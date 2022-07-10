 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Ollie

Ollie is a 2-year-old neutered and declawed male cat. The owner had to move and needed a safe place for him to go.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Fern

Fern and her sister were both abandoned by their family. But they are still happy dogs. Both are medium in size. Fern would love a fenced in yard to run and play in. She is a playful, smart and affectionate Labrador mix.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Gator

Gator is a young dog who was found on the streets. He is very loving and playful. Gator would do great with a young family.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Buddy

Buddy is about 3-years-old and is spayed and vaccinated and is still quite skittish around people. Even though her name is Buddy she is a female. She is slowly coming out of her shell and that is a huge accomplishment for her. Buddy would do great in a home with a person who would take the time to help her overcome her shyness.

FYI: Buddy is available at the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and the phone number is 219-938-3339. Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week is a regular feature showcasing pets up for adoption in the Region.

