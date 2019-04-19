{{featured_button_text}}

Dude

Dude is a young male American Lurcher, which means he is a mix of sighthound and another breed of working dog. Dude looks like a greyhound and has a wonderful personality to boot! Dude is being fostered with both a cat and a greyhound, and has even met an Italian greyhound. He gets long well with just about everyone and absolutely loves people. His foster family says he is very trainable and takes direction well. Dude is a laidback guy that is confident and outgoing. He loves to play with toys and is still getting the hang of stairs in his foster home as well as his leash manners. If you’d like to learn more about Dude, contact our adoption coordinators.

FYI: For more information on Dude, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.  American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.

Joanie

Would you believe us if we said that Joanie is still searching for a family? She is super affectionate and isn't afraid to ask for your attention. We can't figure out why she is still here. Joanie would be a great catch for pretty much anyone.

Samantha

Samantha is a very charming and friendly girl who is waiting for her forever home! She has a delightful personality, is outgoing and affectionate! What more could you ask for?

FYI: Please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.

DS (Double Stuff)

DS (short for Double Stuff) is a female white and tabby Turkish Van mix. She and her siblings were born in May 2018. They were rescued along with their mom, Marshmallow, from a local shelter. DS has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and tested negative for both FELV/FIV. DS is quite friendly and trusting with people and can be a lap kitten when she feels like it! She is very energetic and loves to climb! She also likes almost any kind of toy. DS is a bit of a mommy's girl and is very attached to Marshmallow. They would like to find their forever home together.
 
Meeps
 
Meeps is a female black and white tuxedo domestic shorthaired kitten who was born the beginning of June 2018. She was found and rescued as a newborn in the front yard of a home in Tennessee. Meeps has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a real cutie who will be one gorgeous feline when fully grown! Meeps is also very lovable and affectionate. In fact, she can not get enough love and attention! Meeps also has a very playful side! She is very dog- and cat-friendly, too, and can live in a multipet home.
 
FYI: For more information about DS and Marshmallow, and Meeps, please contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page.
 
