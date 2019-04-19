Dude
Dude is a young male American Lurcher, which means he is a mix of sighthound and another breed of working dog. Dude looks like a greyhound and has a wonderful personality to boot! Dude is being fostered with both a cat and a greyhound, and has even met an Italian greyhound. He gets long well with just about everyone and absolutely loves people. His foster family says he is very trainable and takes direction well. Dude is a laidback guy that is confident and outgoing. He loves to play with toys and is still getting the hang of stairs in his foster home as well as his leash manners. If you’d like to learn more about Dude, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: For more information on Dude, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Joanie
Would you believe us if we said that Joanie is still searching for a family? She is super affectionate and isn't afraid to ask for your attention. We can't figure out why she is still here. Joanie would be a great catch for pretty much anyone.
Samantha
Samantha is a very charming and friendly girl who is waiting for her forever home! She has a delightful personality, is outgoing and affectionate! What more could you ask for?
DS (Double Stuff)