Pets of the Week

Maggie
Maggie looks like a bigger beagle and has a baby face. She is very shy. Maggie is looking for a quiet home. She would be happy sitting right next to you on the couch. We hope with the right home she will come out of her shell. A couple meetings would do best for her to trust you. We think she is afraid someone will abandon her again.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.
Guido
Guido is about 2-years-old. He was found on a very cold day next to a volunteer's car and she scooped him up and put him into a very warm car. He is neutered and vaccinated and ready to find a home. Guido gets along well with other cats and would make a great companion.
Tabby
Tabby is 4-years old and is spayed. Her owner was evicted and had to find a safe place for her to go since she couldn't live with my owner in a car. Tabby is very sweet and gets along with other cats.
Crisco
Crisco is a 5-year-old neutered mixed breed. He was adopted from the shelter and then his owner died and Crisco was left running the streets before animal control picked him up and bought him back to the shelter. Crisco is very sweet and would make a great pet.
Stormy
Stormy is about 7-months-old. He is already neutered and vaccinated. Stormy was surrendered to the shelter because he was too much for the gentleman to handle.
