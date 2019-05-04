Beauty
Beauty is very friendly and enjoys attention. She also enjoys playing with toys and snuggling up in blankets. Beauty doesn't interact much with the cats in her room so we think she might do best as an only kitty. Don't miss out on your chance to be loved by this gorgeous girl.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Mona
Mona may act shy when you initially meet her but deep down she really is a sweet and gentle girl. If you take a little time to get to know her, you will see for yourself how wonderful she really is. Mona would enjoy a peaceful home where she can be your only kitty. Come meet her in the Hall.
Reble
Reble completed the TGIE training program earlier this year. Reble is a young pup that can use some guidance and firm leadership in his home. He would be happiest in a home without small dogs or cats. As you can see, he is very sweet and loves his stuffies. Reble would probably do best in a home with another dog. Reble is a good boy but can be stubborn at times and would need a dedicated family to help him understand his role in the home. Reble would be best suited for a home with older children.
FYI: Contact our adoptions coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.com. For more information about the TGIE program, visit: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator.
Ashlee
Ashlee is a female dilute tortoiseshell cat who was born in June 2016. She and her 2 kittens were rescued from Michigan. They were found living in a boat. Ashlee has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a very confident kitty. New areas and people don't intimidate her in the least. Ashlee loves to play fetch but she has to initiate it first. She loves people and is okay with dogs but she really wants to be the queen bee of the house.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Pebbles
Pebbles is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. She and her brother Bam Bam were born in 2018. They were found abandoned outside in November and rescued before the really cold weather. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Pebbles is very vocal and will let you know when she wants to be petted. She loves to be held and is a great snuggler. Pebbles would make the perfect lap cat. She is very active and has lots of energy. Adopt her with Bam Bam because two kittens are more to love, provide companionship for each other and are twice the fun.
Lenny
Meet Lenny. He is a Shih Tzu mix. He looks and feels much better now, than when he came in! He was a mess and very matted. Lenny got a much needed hair cut and is now ready to be adopted.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to meet him. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.