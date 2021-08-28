Pets of the Week

Pepper and Sheba

Meet 4-month-old kittens Pepper and Sheba. They are so adorable and love to play. Pepper has a white spot under her chin and loves to cuddle. She’s a sweetheart. Her sister Sheba loves to run and play too. They love to chase each other. Both kittens are up to date on their vaccinations and both are spayed. They are being fostered by Anita.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Fox

Fox is a 10-year-old tripod Shiba Chi. Fox came to us after a traumatic experience of being hit by a car. The vet determined a right rear leg amputation would be best for him. Despite all of this, Fox is in such good spirits. He loves to give kisses and to roll on his back for belly scratches. Fox would lay in the yard and soak up the sun all day. He gets around great on his three legs and even has no trouble hopping in and out of his cage at the shelter.