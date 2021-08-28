Pets of the Week

Pepper and Sheba
Meet 4-month-old kittens Pepper and Sheba. They are so adorable and love to play. Pepper has a white spot under her chin and loves to cuddle. She’s a sweetheart. Her sister Sheba loves to run and play too. They love to chase each other. Both kittens are up to date on their vaccinations and both are spayed. They are being fostered by Anita.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Fox
Fox is a 10-year-old tripod Shiba Chi. Fox came to us after a traumatic experience of being hit by a car. The vet determined a right rear leg amputation would be best for him. Despite all of this, Fox is in such good spirits. He loves to give kisses and to roll on his back for belly scratches. Fox would lay in the yard and soak up the sun all day. He gets around great on his three legs and even has no trouble hopping in and out of his cage at the shelter.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon til 4.
Cody
Cody is very outgoing. He gets along with other felines. Cody would do good in a home with another active cat/kitten. He enjoys being around people. Cody enjoys being petted or hanging out on the couch. If you have food, Cody will probably ask for some too. Especially ice cream. Isn’t he a handsome boy? His fur is very soft. He is being fostered by Karen.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Sherlock
Sherlock is a cute, curious fella. He's very mild mannered at the shelter and will run to you to sit near you to be petted. He likes to play with squeaky toys in the yard and can entertain himself for quite some time. He's a curious mix with a small stature, coloring, out-turned paws and curly tail but that's what makes him so cute. He does appear to want to be the only dog. Other dogs stress him out a bit.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.