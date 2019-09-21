Dusty
Take a look at this gorgeous gal. Dusty is around 5 years old. She is a quiet girl who loves attention and cozy beds. Dusty has amazing fur which is so soft and silky. She loves to be brushed. Stop by and meet her.
FYI: For more information visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Orange Roughy
Are you looking for an older kitty to add to your family? Orange Roughy might be a good match. He enjoys head rubs, wet food and cozy window seats. Life didn't start out great for him, but with a little time at ICS he is doing much better and ready for a family of his own. How can you resist that face?
FYI: For more information, visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Rigley
This is Rigley. She's about 5 months old. She is a gray and white tabby. Rigley loves to play and is a very cuddly little girl. She loves to sleep with her human and to play with her brother or anyone else available in the house.
You have free articles remaining.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sonny
Sonny is a beautiful young little guy. He is mostly black with a little white patch on his chest. He has been fully vetted and is ready for a home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet him. Phone number is 219-922-1766.
Elite
Elite is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Elite once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.