Lagartijo is a sweet Galgo from Spain that loves attention. His foster family says he would love to be a lap dog. He is on the reserved side, but still has a curious side as well. Lagartijo enjoys the company of his greyhound foster siblings but he also loves the company of the humans in his home. He even plays with stuffed toys when the mood strikes him. Lagartijo has no problem with stairs but he is still working on his leash manners. He is improving.
FYI: If you would like to learn more about Lagartijo, feel free to contact the adoption coordinators. To learn more about Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, see Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. And for more information on adopting a Galgo, contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Smokey
This is Smokey. He is a real lover. He is a gorgeous black cat with medium length fur. He deserves a loving home.
FYI: Please fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Patty
This is Patty. She is a beautiful dilute Calico who is looking for a home. She is around a year old and loves attention. She enjoys head and chin rubs. She is spayed, up to date on vaccines and dewormed.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Esperanza is a young Galgo from Spain. She is a sweet, beautiful girl who so desperately wants to please. She is a bit unsure of humans, especially men and it will take some time to gain her trust and make her comfortable. She has relied on the other dogs to show her the ropes. She gets along great with the other big dogs and had no reaction when she met the neighbor’s Dachshund. Due to the amount of dogs in our home she sleeps and eats in her crate but has the run of the house while we are home. She prefers to be in a quieter area of the house where she can watch her surroundings and will seek out attention periodically. A six-foot fence is a must as she was able to jump a four-foot fence. Esperanza will make a wonderful companion for someone.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Kenny
Kenny is just the greatest. He is handsome, friendly, and loving. What more could you ask for? This older gentleman would love to be your only kitty. He would make a great companion, too, since he loves attention.
