Pets of the Week

Burrito
Burrito is a spunky boy full of energy. He spends his day running back and forth and wrestling with his siblings. He also enjoys looking out the window and making conversation. He will need a home with a buddy to keep him busy. Before meeting any of our kitties you will need to fill out an application.
FYI: Visit treasuredfriendsrescue.org or for more information or please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Knotts
This handsome male brindle greyhound named Knotts recently came to AG due to the track closures in Florida. He just turned 2 years old and is an energetic youngster who would do best with an energetic family or active single person who likes to walk. Knotts is tall, lean and lanky and used to have the most beautiful long elegant tail but it was amputated when he was neutered. You see, that tail spun like a helicopter propeller non-stop as Knotts is just the happiest guy to be here and he cracked that tail on every hard surface and corner and split it open and it would not properly heal. But that didn’t stop him, he kept wagging it non-stop even though it had to hurt because that is just the kind of thing very happy 2-year-old dogs do. Knotts does not mind his crate and runs right in when asked to, although he does do some “talking” and “singing” in there. So if you are not an apartment or condo dweller and have time to take this very young boy out for some exercise and think a short, stubby boxer style tail is adorable, please take a look at this brindle baby. He is looking for a home full of love, fun and soft bedding to live out his many years with you.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Sirus
This is Sirus. He is a special needs kitty because he has a twisted knee which causes him to walk with his paw bent. He has been to the vet and unfortunately it cannot be fixed. He gets around pretty well but still hasn't found his forever home due to the injury. He loves other cats. He would do well around small dogs only. Sirus is such a sweetie you'll fall in love the minute you meet him. He's getting bigger every day and is such a sweet, curious and playful kitten. Sirus will do best if adopted by someone with at least one other cat, as he needs (and loves) the interaction with my other cats.
FYI: Applications can be found at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Kelly and Clark
Kelly is a senior dog looking for a place to cuddle. Kelly is anywhere from 7-12 years old. Kelly loves to prance around the yard and chase after her partner, Clark. She loves to show her tough side and bark at things that are bigger than her. She had a fist sized tumor and smaller ones removed from her mammary glands and has healed nicely. Kelly enjoys the warm weather to go outside and potty, but still has some accidents inside when she feels she is too fragile to spend too much time outside in the cold and rain. She is comfortable using puppy pads. Kelly needs a fenced in yard so she can run around safely. Kelly does not need to be adopted with Clark, but she enjoys his company and her big Lab sister. She might get along with another smaller dog. She lives with cats and does fine with them.
Clark is a senior special needs dog. He is estimated to be about 12 years old and is blind. He requires eye medicine to treat his dry eyes, which is an added expense that the owner must commit to when adopting him. Clark has come a long way and makes his way around pretty easily once he knows the lay of the land. Due to his blindness, he gets lost easily outside and a fenced in yard is required unless the owner is committed to walking him or staying outside with him during potty times. He is completely potty trained, but may mark in a new surrounding like most male dogs do. He had a tumor removed from his chest and has healed nicely. He depends on and enjoys the company of Kelly, but has found some independence of his own. He lives with cats, but runs into them often which does not make for a happy cat.
FYI: Applications can be found at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Kenny
This is Kenny. He is a happy go lucky little guy who is 6 years old. The owner was moving and could not keep him. He did live with a single lady. Kenny weighs about nine pounds. We will set up a meet and greet after an approved application is complete.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
