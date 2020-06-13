Pets of the Week

This handsome male brindle greyhound named Knotts recently came to AG due to the track closures in Florida. He just turned 2 years old and is an energetic youngster who would do best with an energetic family or active single person who likes to walk. Knotts is tall, lean and lanky and used to have the most beautiful long elegant tail but it was amputated when he was neutered. You see, that tail spun like a helicopter propeller non-stop as Knotts is just the happiest guy to be here and he cracked that tail on every hard surface and corner and split it open and it would not properly heal. But that didn’t stop him, he kept wagging it non-stop even though it had to hurt because that is just the kind of thing very happy 2-year-old dogs do. Knotts does not mind his crate and runs right in when asked to, although he does do some “talking” and “singing” in there. So if you are not an apartment or condo dweller and have time to take this very young boy out for some exercise and think a short, stubby boxer style tail is adorable, please take a look at this brindle baby. He is looking for a home full of love, fun and soft bedding to live out his many years with you.