Gene
Gene is a friendly and outgoing 3-month old kitten with brown tabby and white markings. He really enjoys spending time with people and getting petted. He loves playing with his toys and wrestling with his littermate. Gene is a climber and he likes being anywhere where there is action. Gene is being fostered by Olimpia.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Potsie
Potsie is a gorgeous, sweet, loving 4-year-old who came to Independent Cat Society as a stray about a month ago. He is an absolute treasure.
FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Ashley
Ashley is a sweet, loving playful 1-year-old princess who is looking for a home to call her own. She is an absolute delight.
FYI: For more information about Ashley or other cats and kittens available for adoption, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Gabe
Gabe is a young Doberman Pincher who was found with another dog relaxing in the sun on a very warm day. Both of them were just watching the sun as it glistened on the water. He is highly stressed at the shelter and would love to find a home soon. Gabe is a sweet dog who has an enormous personality to match his size.
FYI: Gabe is available at the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and the number is 219-938-3339.
Pets of the Week
Pepper and Peppermint
Meet Pepper and Peppermint. Both are neutered males, about 10 weeks old, dewormed and flea free. Pepper is the long-haired black kitten. Although they are from different litters, they are bonded. They wrestle, play and sleep together. They need to be adopted together. They are quiet, sweet kittens.
FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.
Cami
Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.
FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Georgie
Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Quincy
Quincy is a 4-year-old boy who is looking for a new family to love. He was abandoned at the shelter in a taped box just a few months ago. Despite this, Quincy holds no animosity towards people and would be a great addition to a loving home.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bucky
Bucky is a 7-year-old mixed breed who is neutered and has quite a unique smile. He is dog friendly. The only issue he has is a bit of food aggression. Bucky loves his food. He came from a situation that was not healthy.
Tessie
Tessie is a very sweet dog who was hit by a car and had to have her leg removed. She is 7 months old. Tessie is not a fan of cats. She is loving and quite affectionate and loves kisses.
