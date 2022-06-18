Pets of the Week

Gene

Gene is a friendly and outgoing 3-month old kitten with brown tabby and white markings. He really enjoys spending time with people and getting petted. He loves playing with his toys and wrestling with his littermate. Gene is a climber and he likes being anywhere where there is action. Gene is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Potsie

Potsie is a gorgeous, sweet, loving 4-year-old who came to Independent Cat Society as a stray about a month ago. He is an absolute treasure.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Ashley

Ashley is a sweet, loving playful 1-year-old princess who is looking for a home to call her own. She is an absolute delight.

FYI: For more information about Ashley or other cats and kittens available for adoption, please visit catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Gabe

Gabe is a young Doberman Pincher who was found with another dog relaxing in the sun on a very warm day. Both of them were just watching the sun as it glistened on the water. He is highly stressed at the shelter and would love to find a home soon. Gabe is a sweet dog who has an enormous personality to match his size.

FYI: Gabe is available at the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and the number is 219-938-3339.

