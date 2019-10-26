Feather
Feather was found outside on someone's driveway crying. She was all alone and only about 5 weeks old. Now she is 8 - 9 weeks old and ready for a home. She is just a doll.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Murphy and Sam
This is Murphy (black kitten) and Sam (black and white kitten). They need to be adopted together. They get along well with children, dogs, and cats. Murphy and Sam are super playful and love to chase each other around. They are fixed, fully vaccinated and dewormed, and tested for FELV/FIV negative.
Pippy
Pippy is a chihuahua mix. She is a happy little girl and loves people. Pippy needs an active family who will include her. She loves running in a fenced-in yard.
Cali
Cali is a 1 1/2 year old long-hair calico. She is spayed, front paw declawed, fully vaccinated and dewormed. Cali gets nervous at adoption events so we would love to find her a home via other means. She is a very sweet cat. Cali lived with children and another cat. We're not sure how she is with dogs.
Leo
Leo is a beautiful boy. He is a Doberman Pinscher and is fully vetted - neutered and microchipped. Leo is looking for an experienced Doberman family. He is still young (1-2 yrs) and full of energy. Training classes would be best for him.
