Pets of the Week

Tuffy
Tuffy is looking for an owner who has experience with the Chihuahua breed. He needs a home without small children. Tuffy is not doing well in a shelter setting. It’s very loud there and he would love a calm, quiet home. We are not sure how he would do with other animals. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. It may take a few meet and greets for Tuffy to get used to you.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send a message to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Doughboy
This sweet 10-year-old fellow loves to cuddle and snuggle. He would make someone an absolutely delightful companion.
FYI: For more information, please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Tofu
Tofu is a sweet little girl. She can be a little shy at first, but she is worth the effort. Her soft fur and her cute pink nose make her a picture of cuteness.
Elvis
Elvis is a six-month-old neutered male. He was found living under a mobile home and was rescued by some kind persons. Elvis is still skittish, but is coming around. Elvis will be at Pet Supplies Plus in Crown Point along with his sister, Emily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 16.
Chloe
Chloe is two-years-old. She is a Beagle and Pit Bull mix. She is spayed and currently vaccinated. She has to be the only dog in the house. Chloe is friendly to children.
Venus
Venus is a sweet dog that loves everyone and doesn't seem to mind cats. She is about two-years-old and will be spayed soon.
