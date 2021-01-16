Pets of the Week

Tuffy

Tuffy is looking for an owner who has experience with the Chihuahua breed. He needs a home without small children. Tuffy is not doing well in a shelter setting. It’s very loud there and he would love a calm, quiet home. We are not sure how he would do with other animals. We can schedule a meet and greet after you have an approved application. It may take a few meet and greets for Tuffy to get used to you.

Doughboy

This sweet 10-year-old fellow loves to cuddle and snuggle. He would make someone an absolutely delightful companion.

Tofu