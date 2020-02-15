Pets of the Week

FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.

FYI: Please email nrukes@yahoo.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

