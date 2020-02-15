Pets of the Week

Tig
Tig is a sweet, puffy cheeked cat looking for a forever home. He loves to play with birdie wands and loves wet food. He has been up for adoption for 7 months and not a single person has been interested. He gets along with other cats. A nice, warm, quiet home is his biggest wish. He needs someone who understands he is going to be shy at first, but once he adjusts he enjoys watching TV with you.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Fannie
Fannie, lovingly called Annie in her foster home, is a Galga that recently came to the United States from Spain. Fannie is adjusting well to life in her foster home. After an initial adjustment period, we believe Fannie would be fine as an only pet. She currently lives with a retired racing greyhound and a cat. Fannie loves playing with toys, peanut butter Kongs, and loves meeting new dogs and people of all ages. Fannie walks well on leash and can navigate stairs without a problem. She has met children and we believe she would be well suited for a home with kids. She loves going on walks and meeting new friends both canine and human. The family that adopts this sweet girl will be very lucky.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Cookie
Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.
Cloudy
Cloudy is a young male greyhound Lurcher that has recently completed the TGIE training program. He is doing very well with his obedience training and is responding well to all of his commands. He has learned both verbal commands and hand signals. Cloudy’s handlers have said he is a very loving and gentle hound that will make his adoptive family very happy. Cloudy may be happiest in a home with female dogs or even as the only dog. He would likely fit right in with another male that has a passive personality. If you’d like to learn more about Cloudy and his time spent in the TIGE program, contact our adoption coordinators.
PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.