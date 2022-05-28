Pets of the Week

Bella

Bella came in very underweight and had a very tight collar around her neck. Bella is a beautiful brown and white dog. She is hyper in the shelter but once she has a home with a fenced in yard we believe she will be a great dog to her owner. Bella does know her basic commands but we recommend her going to training classes. She will need to be the only animal in the home, no dogs or cats. We know finding her a home will be tough but we will hope someone will come forward and adopt her. Her past hasn’t been the best but we hope we can find someone who will give her an amazing life. Bella is being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Shorty

Shorty is a Yorkie/Poodle mix. This little guy loves to go on walks. He came in a matted mess. He also had two "cherry eyes" repaired. He is now ready for a home. Shorty seems to like everyone he meets.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Lilith

Lilith is a 3-year old darling girl who would love to be part of your family. She can be a little shy at first but warms up quickly. She loves to be petted and is starting to come out of her shell.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Finley

This wonderful 9 1/2-year-old sweetheart was found outside the ICS in a carrier next to our dumpster. Finley loves to talk, play with feather toys and be petted. Finley doesn't like other cats so she needs to be the only kitty in your life but she can be so entertaining you won't mind.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

