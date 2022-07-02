Pets of the Week

Fern

Fern and her Sister were both abandoned by their family. But they are still happy dogs. Both are medium in size. Fern would love a fenced in yard to run and play in. She is a playful, smart and affectionate Labrador mix.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Dreyfus

Dreyfus is a 5-year-old male who is neutered and up to date on his shots. He is a lazy boy who loves to sleep all day and likes to roam at night. Such a love bug who loves attention and plays well with other cats. Dreyfus is FIV positive but can be with non aggressive cats and can lead a long normal life. Dreyfus is being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is very loving and loves to interact with people. When you call her name she wiggles her behind. She is about a year old and is spayed and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Gator

Gator is a young dog who was found on the streets. He is very loving and playful. Gator would do great with a young family.

