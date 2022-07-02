 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week

Fern

Fern and her Sister were both abandoned by their family. But they are still happy dogs. Both are medium in size. Fern would love a fenced in yard to run and play in. She is a playful, smart and affectionate Labrador mix.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Dreyfus

Dreyfus is a 5-year-old male who is neutered and up to date on his shots. He is a lazy boy who loves to sleep all day and likes to roam at night. Such a love bug who loves attention and plays well with other cats. Dreyfus is FIV positive but can be with non aggressive cats and can lead a long normal life. Dreyfus is being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is very loving and loves to interact with people. When you call her name she wiggles her behind. She is about a year old and is spayed and vaccinated.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Gator

Gator is a young dog who was found on the streets. He is very loving and playful. Gator would do great with a young family.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

