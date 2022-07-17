Pets of the Week

Nemo

Nemo is an 8-year-old male cat who is neutered and up to date on his shots. He is good with other cats and dogs. Nemo’s former owner got evicted from their home and couldn’t keep him. He is a friendly boy and would love to find his forever home. Nemo is being fostered by Madeline.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Molly

This little girl is looking for a home without small dogs or cats. She has been to training classes. She is a good girl. Molly was living with a small dog, but she would not leave it alone. She is a funny, friendly and affectionate Labrador mix.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Georgie

Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy, 3-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self but this sweet boy is worth the effort.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Tilly

This sweet 3-year-old tuxie princess is Tilly. Tilly needs a quiet home. Tilly has very shiny soft fur. She is reserved at first but loves attention once she knows you. We think she might do best in a home with no children or dogs.

