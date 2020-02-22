Pets of the Week

Monroe
Monroe has been living in a cage for 2 years. She now has a foster family and can finally have the freedom to run, jump, play and climb high on the cat trees. She is a little bit on the chunky side so we are working on losing a little bit of weight. She is around 4 years old. Monroe loves chin rubs, scratches and head butting. We are not really sure how she does with other cats just yet. She would do great as an only cat though. Monroe loves attention and has the world's sweetest meow.
FYI: If you are interested in her or would like more information, send a message to her foster mom Sara at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Missy
Missy is a sweet senior girl that came back to American Greyhound at the age of 8. Missy does well with cats and dogs of all sizes. She loves affection and attention. We believe Missy would be happiest in a home with another dog as she relies on the other dogs in her foster home to feel secure and confident. Missy would also do best in a home with minimal stairs. She has difficulty navigating full flights of stairs. Missy loves people of all ages. She has met young children and does very well with the appropriate attention and love they give her. Missy does like to play with toys when the mood strikes. Overall, Missy is an outgoing, yet laid back senior hound that will make the perfect addition to your family. Contact our adoption coordinators if you’d like to adopt Missy.
FYI: American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Tig
Tig is a sweet, puffy-cheeked cat looking for a forever home. He loves to play with birdie wands and loves wet food. He has been up for adoption for 7 months and not a single person has been interested. He gets along with other cats. A nice, warm, quiet home is his biggest wish. He needs someone who understands he is going to be shy at first, but once he adjusts he enjoys watching TV with you.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Fannie
Fannie, lovingly called Annie in her foster home, is a Galga that recently came to the United States from Spain. Fannie is adjusting well to life in her foster home. After an initial adjustment period, we believe Fannie would be fine as an only pet. She currently lives with a retired racing Greyhound and a cat. Fannie loves playing with toys, peanut butter Kongs, and loves meeting new dogs and people of all ages. Fannie walks well on leash and can navigate stairs without a problem. She has met children and we believe she would be well suited for a home with kids. She loves going on walks and meeting new friends both canine and human. The family that adopts this sweet girl will be very lucky.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Cookie
Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.
FYI: Please email nrukes@yahoo.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. We can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
