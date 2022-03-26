 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pets of the Week

  • 0

Murphy

Murphy was adopted a year ago when she was only 22 pounds. Now grown and just turned a year in December, she needs a home again. She was not getting along with their 4-year-old dog any longer. She loves people, is crate trained and housebroken. She wants to be a lap dog. Murphy is a beautiful girl.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Sky

Sky is a young dog who had babies at the shelter and they were adopted and now it is my time to find a home. I am a mixed breed dog who is very sweet and quiet. However, when walking on a leash, she will need some practice as she tends to walk on her own terms. She has no food aggression and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

People are also reading…

Angel

Angel was found outside of an animal clinic in a cage with food and water. She has ears that seem to point to the sky. Angel is sweet and would have to do a meet and greet with your dog as large dogs seem to scare her somewhat. She is  already spayed and vaccinated and ready to find a home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Applesauce and Porkchop

Applesauce and her brother Porkchop were found in a suitcase placed in front of the shelter. The staff noticed movement inside of the suitcase and when it was opened, they popped out. They are about four years old and neutered. Both of them are very sweet and it would be great if they could be adopted together.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week is a regular feature highlighting pets up for adoption

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts