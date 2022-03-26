Pets of the Week

Murphy

Murphy was adopted a year ago when she was only 22 pounds. Now grown and just turned a year in December, she needs a home again. She was not getting along with their 4-year-old dog any longer. She loves people, is crate trained and housebroken. She wants to be a lap dog. Murphy is a beautiful girl.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Sky

Sky is a young dog who had babies at the shelter and they were adopted and now it is my time to find a home. I am a mixed breed dog who is very sweet and quiet. However, when walking on a leash, she will need some practice as she tends to walk on her own terms. She has no food aggression and seems to be alright with other dogs.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Angel

Angel was found outside of an animal clinic in a cage with food and water. She has ears that seem to point to the sky. Angel is sweet and would have to do a meet and greet with your dog as large dogs seem to scare her somewhat. She is already spayed and vaccinated and ready to find a home.

Applesauce and Porkchop

Applesauce and her brother Porkchop were found in a suitcase placed in front of the shelter. The staff noticed movement inside of the suitcase and when it was opened, they popped out. They are about four years old and neutered. Both of them are very sweet and it would be great if they could be adopted together.

