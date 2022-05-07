 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pets of the Week

Dino

Dino is a handsome and outgoing male, neutered DSH brown Tabby. He is looking for a home with a buddy he can play with. Dino almost lost one of his nine lives when he got sick as a kitten. Now he is a strong boy but he still has some chronic sinus issues that will need ongoing care. Dino is a talkative cat who loves pets and attention. He is very active and likes to play and wrestle. He is being fostered by Olimpia.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Ghost

Ghost is a cutie. He is a cattle dog. Ghost is a puppy and will need a lot of attention and exercise. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, smart, curious, athletic and funny.

FYI: To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Pippin

Pippin is a 6-year-old beautiful boy who came to us as a kitten. Unfortunately he had an adoption that didn’t work out and he is available again. He is a charming and sweet boy.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Chatterbox

Meet Chatterbox. This 6 1/2-year-old boy came to the Independent Cat Society in April 2019 after his human passed away. He is a sweet guy.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

