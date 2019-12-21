Jamie
Jamie is a domestic short hair tabby looking for a loving home. She loves to cuddle and enjoys being around humans. She is in a foster home receiving lots of love and care. She is being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting. We have many looking for homes. We are sure you will find a new pet.
Chatty Cathy
Chatty Cathy is looking for a home. She is a beautiful, young, black kitty that loves to talk. She is a very friendly girl.
Maddie and Buddy
This is Maddie and Buddy. They don’t need to be adopted together but it would be awesome if they could. They were rescued together from outside. They would love a warm home to grow up in. They are shy at first, but are okay once they know you won’t hurt them.
Brooke
Brooke is a beautiful girl looking for a loving home. She would do best being the only pet. She loves people. Please help her get adopted before Christmas. She does deserve a warm loving family, not a cage at the shelter.
Ramoncin
Ramoncin started his life in the USA on Oct. 3. He is adjusting well to life in his foster home, and starting to be more trusting each day. His foster family describes him as laid back, shy, and reserved. If he is in the mood, he will play with stuffed toys on occasion. Ramoncin does well in his kennel and walks well on leash, however, loud traffic can scare him while on walks. Ramoncin is a wonderful boy and ready to find his forever family. Is it yours?
FYI: To learn more about Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, see Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.