Pets of the Week

King
If you are looking for a bigger boy, this is King. He is a beautiful dog looking for a home. He was chipped and no one returned to pick him up. Now he needs a home, not a cage at the shelter. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekendsfrom noon to 4 p.m.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Chico
Chico is a young neutered male. He is a cute grey and white Tabby. Chico is fully vaccinated and dewormed. He needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home being taken care of. He is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/dogApp.pdf or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Caspian
Caspian is a young male Lurcher (Greyhound mix) that was found as a stray. He’s quickly learning that being a companion pet is wonderful. Caspian is an affectionate, happy, friendly hound that is very playful. He really loves people and dogs alike. Caspian is very smart and doing very well in The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. Caspian seems to walk better in a harness over a collar. We believe Caspian would live happily in a home with cats and dogs of any size. Caspian will make a wonderful addition to a very lucky family.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit their website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org
Cowboy
Cowboy is a friendly but shy one-year-old male. He is very handsome. Cowboy is white with black spots. He is neutered, is up to date on vaccines and has been dewormed.
FYI: Send an email to treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Koda
Koda is a four-year-old female greyhound mix that is currently completing The Greyhound Inmate Experience (TGIE) program. Koda is a mellow, laid back girl. Her handlers describe her as friendly and submissive, but she loves affection. She can be a bit aloof and her handlers say she has an old soul. Koda hasn’t quite figured out what to do with dog toys, but maybe she will take an interest once she completes the TGIE program. She enjoys running with her handlers, but doesn’t have much interest in playing with other dogs. Koda will make a wonderful addition to her forever family.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about the TGIE program, visit the website here: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator at adopt@americangreyhound.org.