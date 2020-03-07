Pets of the Week

King

If you are looking for a bigger boy, this is King. He is a beautiful dog looking for a home. He was chipped and no one returned to pick him up. Now he needs a home, not a cage at the shelter. He is a Labrador Retriever mix. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekendsfrom noon to 4 p.m.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. We are also in need of fosters. Contact info: Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.

Chico

Chico is a young neutered male. He is a cute grey and white Tabby. Chico is fully vaccinated and dewormed. He needs a great home. He is currently in a foster home being taken care of. He is being fostered by Ron.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/dogApp.pdf or for more information please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Caspian

