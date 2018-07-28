Pluto
Meet Pluto. This 9-year-old gentleman is very sweet and a little shy. He just needs the right person to offer him some encouragement and patience to come out of his shell. Once he has warmed up, he will come out and be affectionate.
FYI: Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Hobie
Hobie is 2 years old. He loves being held and kissed. Hobie doesn't do well with sharing, though, and would need to be the only kitty in the house.
Coco
Coco is a female tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat with large expressive eyes. She was born in December 2016 and is looking for a new home because her owners lost theirs. Coco has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Coco has a very quiet disposition but enjoys affection from people. She likes getting her ears scratched. Coco would do better in a single cat home that is quiet, not busy. If you are looking for a gentle companion, Coco would be a perfect choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Zoey
Zoey is a female black and white domestic shorthaired cat who has the prettiest green eyes. She was born in 2013 and was living on the streets of Gary before she was rescued. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Zoey is a real lovebug. So friendly, lovable and super affectionate! She loves getting her ears scratched and belly rubbed. Zoey would make an awesome snuggle buddy for someone.
Humane Society of Hobart Kittens
The Humane Society of Hobart is bursting at the seams with kittens just waiting for a new home to explore, toys to play with and windows to look out of. We have a huge variety of kittens including the 3 T’s- Tiger, Torti and Tuxedo. We also have several in Classic Ninja Black. Consider adopting one of our adult cats at the same time as a kitten to teach the little one the ropes.
FYI: The Humane Society of Hobart is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Call 219-942-0103 for more information.
Delilah
Delilah is a loving girl who had an unfortunate accident. Her tail got caught in a door and she had to have her tail amputated, but that has not slowed her down at all. She is a lover and will take all the petting you can give her. She was taken in with her boyfriend Samson and is ready to find a home to call her own.
FYI: Visit during one of the adoption events at the Schererville PetSmart on U.S. 41 from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust people and understand you will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.com. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon until 4 p.m. Call the Shelter at 219-922-1766 to set up a meet and greet.
Cheeto and Boo
Cheeto and Boo are inseparable.They came in together and are the best of friends. Cheeto looks for Boo everywhere he goes and vice versa. Boo is his protector. She is a very sweet and affectionate girl once she warms up to you. Cheeto is the more timid of the two, but has really blossomed and come out of his shell.
FYI: Contact the Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Yetti
Yetti is a very handsome, large boy. He loves people and has a very outgoing personality. While Yetti is FIV+, he can live out a normal life in a loving home. Yetti can live with other FIV or non FIV non aggressive cats. But he may prefer to be the only cat in your life.
