 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Pets of the Week

  • 0

Lucky

Lucky is a beautiful long-haired girl. She loves to cuddle on your lap. She is very sweet and gentle.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Kramer

Kramer is an older Shih Tzu looking for a retirement home. He loves people and toys. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and funny. He would be fine with another small dog.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Elmo

Elmo may look enormous, but he has the personality of a teddy bear. He is dog friendly and he really doesn't pay much attention to cats as he walks by them. Elmo is about 2-years-old and is already neutered and vaccinated. He just needs his perfect home.

People are also reading…

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Demetri

Demetri is about 6-years-old. He was adopted from the shelter as a puppy and when he grew up his owner didn't want him anymore. Demetri didn't do anything wrong. He is dog, cat, and children friendly. Demetri is having a very difficult time at the shelter because he went from a home into a cage. He is very depressed and struggling. He's already neutered and just wants a lap to sleep on.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Harold

Harold was surrendered to the shelter. He was living on the streets in Gary. Harold is cat friendly and loves to purr as you walk by his cage. He is about 2-years-old and is ready to find a home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Roxy

Roxy has been at the shelter since May of 2021. She is about a year old and is ready to find a home. Roxy would have to be the only cat in the house. She is very shy and it will take some time for her to trust you as she has had a rough life.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roses for Rover? How pet parents plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their pups

Roses for Rover? How pet parents plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their pups

Valentine’s Day is all about sharing the love with family and friends. To pet parents, it’s yet another opportunity to spoil their four-legged kids and show them how much they are adored. Curious about how pet parents are planning to celebrate their love for their pets this Valentine’s Day? We surveyed a group of 200 pet parents, and here are the top 5.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Technology to help older adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts