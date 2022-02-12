Pets of the Week

Lucky

Lucky is a beautiful long-haired girl. She loves to cuddle on your lap. She is very sweet and gentle.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Kramer

Kramer is an older Shih Tzu looking for a retirement home. He loves people and toys. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and funny. He would be fine with another small dog.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application, go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Elmo

Elmo may look enormous, but he has the personality of a teddy bear. He is dog friendly and he really doesn't pay much attention to cats as he walks by them. Elmo is about 2-years-old and is already neutered and vaccinated. He just needs his perfect home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Demetri

Demetri is about 6-years-old. He was adopted from the shelter as a puppy and when he grew up his owner didn't want him anymore. Demetri didn't do anything wrong. He is dog, cat, and children friendly. Demetri is having a very difficult time at the shelter because he went from a home into a cage. He is very depressed and struggling. He's already neutered and just wants a lap to sleep on.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Harold

Harold was surrendered to the shelter. He was living on the streets in Gary. Harold is cat friendly and loves to purr as you walk by his cage. He is about 2-years-old and is ready to find a home.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Roxy

Roxy has been at the shelter since May of 2021. She is about a year old and is ready to find a home. Roxy would have to be the only cat in the house. She is very shy and it will take some time for her to trust you as she has had a rough life.

FYI: Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

