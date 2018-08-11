Rain and Thunder
Adorable Rain and Thunder are 5 months old. They are ready to start their new lives and have adventures with their new family. They'd like to be your forever kitties.
FYI: Visit facebook.com/INCatSociety or visit the website catsociety.org
Tink
Tink is an adult female Hound-Pittie mix. She's Brindle with white and weighs about 45 pounds. It's estimated Tink is 1 1/2 to 3 years old. She's moderately active and fun-loving. Tink is responsive to basic training exercises. She has been at The Humane Society of Hobart for about four months now and is desperately hoping for a new home in time to enjoy the remainder of the summer weather and fun.
FYI: Call The Humane Society of Hobart at 219-942-0103 or stop in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Maverick
Maverick is a happy puppy. He needs an active home out of the shelter. He is about 5 months old. Looking for a walking buddy? He would love that very much.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Adoptable pets are shown at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the Shelter at 219-922-1766 to set up a meet and greet.
Angel
Angel and her friend Silky were abandoned in a trailer during the hottest part of the summer and were living in disgusting conditions. They were removed and taken to the vet to get checked and are both very healthy. Angel is a little shy and scared but more friendly than Silky. Both are currently being boarded at a vet's office and are available for visitation by appointment only. Angel needs lots of love to build her confidence so she will know she will never be abandoned again.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sterling
Sterling is a handsome gray male shorthair cat. He is a robust male who is very affectionate with people. Sterling loves his toys and he gets along well with other cats. He would do well as either an only cat or with other cats in the home.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Schnitzel
Schnitzel is an adult black and white male shorthair cat. He is quiet and very gentle. Schnitzel is mild-mannered and adjusts to his surroundings very well. He is a real dreamboat.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.