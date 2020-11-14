Pets of the Week

Ben and Cookie

Ben and Cookie are sweet, playful, socialized and will steal your pillow every night. They play hard during the day, but once it’s time for bed, they love to be close...as close as possible. They have the cutest little spots. Ben and Cookie were born June 19. They have all their shots, are dewormed and neutered.

FYI: Please note we do accept multiple applications on our cats/kittens. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org or send us a message at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com if you are interested in adopting one of our pets. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Poppy

Poppy is a big boned cat. She is about five years old and people just fall in love with her. Poppy gets along with other cats and dogs don't really scare her either.

FYI: Poppy will be at Pet Supplies Plus in Crown Point from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov.14. Visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org for more information.

Paulie