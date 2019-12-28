Davey is a loving young cat. He is a brown tabby with white. Davey is shy until he knows you. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Davey would love a home.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Karver
Karver is a great dog. He gets along with submissive dogs if dogs are in the house. He would prefer to be the only dog. He has shown signs of resource guarding (toys, chews, food). Karver is high energy, as he is just turning a year old. He's had beginner puppy training and has started intermediate work.
Tribi is a male Galgo from Spain. He started his new life in the United States on Oct. 3. He has really blossomed since arriving in his foster home. He’s starting to learn the ins and outs of being in a home and is adjusting quickly. He loves stuffed toys. He has even started to do the infamous “Greyhound lean.” Tribi does well with stairs and kennels well. He is very unsure of new people and new situations, but with some patience, his trust will be earned and he will be the very best companion you could ever ask for. We aren’t sure how Tribi would do sharing a home with cats, but he has met smaller dogs. Tribi would do well in an apartment setting and walks well on leash.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Jamie is a domestic short hair tabby looking for a loving home. She loves to cuddle and enjoys being around humans. She is in a foster home receiving lots of love and care. She is being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting. We have many looking for homes. We are sure you will find a new pet.
Chatty Cathy
Chatty Cathy is looking for a home. She is a beautiful, young, black kitty that loves to talk. She is a very friendly girl.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.