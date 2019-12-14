Brooke is a beautiful girl looking for a loving home. She would do best being the only pet. She loves people. Please help her get adopted before Christmas. She does deserve a warm loving family, not a cage at the shelter.
This is Maddie and Buddy. They don’t need to be adopted together but it would be awesome if they could. They were rescued together from outside. They would love a warm home to grow up in. They are shy at first, but are okay once they know you won’t hurt them.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Meet Brandy. She is 2 years old. Brandy is also very sweet. She is beautiful and she knows it. If you’re looking for a helper around the house, she loves to "help" with paperwork by laying on it.
This beauty is Beatrix. She is about 3 years old. Beatrix is a very friendly girl. She is also on the chatty side, so if you are a great listener she might be the kitty for you.
Moreno is a Galgo from Spain. He is now living the good life in the United States. He is doing well in his foster home and his foster family describes him as calm, very sweet, a little on the reserved side but very loving. Moreno has met elementary school-aged children and we have no reason to believe that he wouldn’t be well suited in a home with children. Moreno does well in the crate and even will play with toys when the mood strikes. He does well with stairs and has great leash manners.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Suzie Scrooge
DEC. 13-14 and Dec. 21-22, 8 p.m. Dec. 13 and 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group brings to the stage the tale of their play’s title character who, like her uncle from “A Christmas Carol,” is visited by three otherworldly spirits. Dinner for each performance is served 90 minutes before showtime. Santa Claus will also make an appearance. Call for more information and ticket prices.
Provided
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
THROUGH DEC. 15, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. 219.464.1636,
chicgostreet.org Based on the early '70s children’s novel, “Pageant” follows a holiday production with six unruly siblings mixed in for laughs.
Provided
Holiday Pops
DEC. 12-13, 7:30 p.m. The Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 900 Taft St., Merrillville. 219.836.0525,
nisorchestra.org Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra are ringing in the holidays with this annual concert. They will be joined this year by the Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings and the Symphony Chorus.
Provided
Christmas at the Mill
DEC. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Deep River County Park, 9410 Old Lincoln Hwy., Hobart. 219.947.1958,
lakecountyparks.com Wood’s Historic Mill will pull out all stops for this year’s annual holiday celebration, decorating the premises to mark the season. Young attendees can make their own Christmas ornaments and families are encouraged to use the decorated mill as the background for their Christmas cards.
Times file photo
2019 Christmas in the Park
THROUGH DEC. 21, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 21, Prairie West Park, 93rd St and Oakridge Drive, St. John. 219.365.6465,
stjohnin.com. St. John’s 2019 holiday festivities are rounded out by a visit from the Grinch Dec. 14 and a Christmas photo booth Dec. 21.
Provided
Shipshewana on the Road
DEC. 14-15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 15, Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. 269.979.8888,
Shipshewanaontheroad.com. For nearly three decades, the Michigan-based indoor and outdoor market organization has brought their gift, craft and food show to venues throughout their home state, Indiana and Ohio. For those whose holiday schedules are already jam-packed this weekend Shipshewana is scheduled to return to Porter County Expo Center in March and hold court at Lake County Fairgrounds in April.
Provided
Things That Go Bump In the Night
THROUGH FEB. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, South Shore Arts Gallery, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.1839,
southshoreartsonline.org. A dozen artists created original works inspired by Maurice Sendak’s classic 1963 children’s tome for “Bump.” The exhibit is one of two South Shore Arts shows taking its cue from “Wild Things:” The second exhibit, “Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition,” is scheduled to open following “Bump’s” run.
Provided
Merry Christmas, George Bailey
THROUGH DEC. 15, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15. LaPorte Little Theatre, 218 A St., La Porte. 219.362.5113,
laportelittletheatreclub.com After 13 years, the radio adaptation of the Christmastime favorite returns to life in front of theatergoers eyes at LaPorte Little Theatre. The show includes originally-penned commercials for LaPorte area businesses.
Provided
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Provided
Greetings
THROUGH DEC. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. Beatniks on Conkey, 420 Conkey St., Hammond. 219.852.0848,
hammondcommunitytheatre.com Hammond Community Theatre’s 2019 holiday production is a comedic yet heartfelt look at the Gorski family and what happens when their son brings his Jewish atheist fiancée to meet his staunchly Catholic parents.
Provided
White Christmas
THROUGH DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Provided
