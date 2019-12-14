{{featured_button_text}}

Brooke

Brooke is a beautiful girl looking for a loving home. She would do best being the only pet. She loves people. Please help her get adopted before Christmas. She does deserve a warm loving family, not a cage at the shelter.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information.

Maddie and Buddy

This is Maddie and Buddy. They don’t need to be adopted together but it would be awesome if they could. They were rescued together from outside. They would love a warm home to grow up in. They are shy at first, but are okay once they know you won’t hurt them.

FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call  219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Brandy

Meet Brandy. She is 2 years old. Brandy is also very sweet. She is beautiful and she knows it. If you’re looking for a helper around the house, she loves to "help" with paperwork by laying on it.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Beatrix

This beauty is Beatrix. She is about 3 years old. Beatrix is a very friendly girl. She is also on the chatty side, so if you are a great listener she might be the kitty for you.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Moreno

Moreno is a Galgo from Spain. He is now living the good life in the United States. He is doing well in his foster home and his foster family describes him as calm, very sweet, a little on the reserved side but very loving. Moreno has met elementary school-aged children and we have no reason to believe that he wouldn’t be well suited in a home with children. Moreno does well in the crate and even will play with toys when the mood strikes. He does well with stairs and has great leash manners.

FYI: To learn more about Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, see Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.

