Pets of the week

Willie

Willie is a loving, playful 6-year-old boy looking for a family to call his own. He came to ICS following the death of his human mommy this summer. His housemates have all been adopted and he is waiting patiently for his own home.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cami

Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Georgie

Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.