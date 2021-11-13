 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

Magic and Smokey

Magic (black) and Smokey (grey). Magic is a little shy but warms up quickly. The girls play together and love to bird and squirrel watch. Smokey sits on your lap and gives you nose nudges. They are both sweet, cuddly and affectionate purr babies who should be adopted together.

FYI: If you have any other questions or are interested, please email us at treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at http://www.treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Four Magellanic penguin chicks, hatched in May, toured the Shedd Aquarium's "Oceanarium" section to become familiar with the sights, sounds and smells, staff said. Video provided by aquarium staff.

Bronco

Bronco is built like a little tank. He's a short, thick boy with a beautiful red/orange brindle coat. He's very affectionate and everyone at the vet absolutely adores him. He can be very playful and rope toys seem to be his favorite.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application go to treasuredfriendsrescue.org.

Mindy

This sweet, lovable 7-month-old-girl would love to find her forever home. She is an absolute delight.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Willie

Willie is a loving, playful 6-year-old boy looking for a family to call his own. He came to ICS following the death of his human mommy this summer. His housemates have all been adopted and he is waiting patiently for his own home.

FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

Cami

Cami is a real sweetheart. She is a Shih Tzu mix. She just loves to run in the back yard. Cami plays with every toy. She is a senior dog but does not act like it. She is a very happy little girl.

FYI: If you are interested, call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message. To set up a meet and greet or fill out an application at treasuredfriendsrescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.

Georgie

Georgie is a beautiful, but quite shy 2 1/2-year-old Tabby looking for his forever home. It will take a person who has a connection with him and some patience to help him become his best self. This sweet boy is worth the effort.

FYI: For more information, please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.

