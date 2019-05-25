Cheese
Cheese is a male gray mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his siblings were born the beginning of October 2018. They were rescued from a local kill shelter. Cheese has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is such a lovable sweetheart and so friendly and affectionate. He loves to give kisses and is a real purr machine. Cheese's favorite pastimes are playing, snuggling, climbing, wrestling, napping and eating. Adopt him with his brother Macaroni because what goes better together than Macaroni and Cheese?
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Cocoa
Cocoa is a female black and white tuxedo domestic shorthaired kitten. She and her siblings (Mocha, Toffee & Hershey) were born in April 2018. They were rescued, along with their mom, off the streets of Hammond. Cocoa has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and tested negative for both FELV/FIV. She loves playing with other cats and kittens. She is not a big fan of cuddling although Cocoa does enjoy getting one-on-one affection. She gets along with both cats and dogs and can live in a multi-pet home.
Pepper
Pepper is a true beauty. She is sweet, gentle, loving and does well with other cats. Anyone that welcomes her into their home would be one lucky person.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow them on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Ruby
Ruby is the last of her siblings left at the shelter. She is sweet and inquisitive. She loves attention and loves her wet food. Ruby does well with other cats and would do best in a home where she would have kitty friends.
Mable
Mable is a wonderful girl looking for a home. She was found as a stray and not claimed. If you need a walking buddy she would love to go, too. She is a young dog and does need exercise.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Sox
Sox is a 4-year-old female Galgo from Spain. She just recently made her big adventure over to the United States in May. She is a very affectionate dog that loves attention and hugs. Sox seems to have a bit more energy than the typical retired racing greyhound. She still loves to nap, but if you’re looking for the stereotypical “45 mph couch potato,” Sox may not be the right fit for you. A nice walk does seem to help her relax. She is very friendly with people and all the dogs she meets. Sox would be happiest in a home with medium to large breed dogs and without cats. Sox has earned the nickname “the singing Galgo” and has already mastered the Greyhound lean. Sox has a big personality and has a lot to say. She even gives kisses when you ask her to. Sox has a long, curly tail that goes straight up in the air when she runs up to greet you. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation. If you’d like to learn more about adding Sox to your family, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.