Ace
This is Ace. This beautiful guy needs a home. He is a Boxer and is about one-year-old. He gets along with other dogs and is a very nice boy.
FYI: Please fill out application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Then we will set up an appointment for a meet and greet. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Fargo and Oakley
This is Fargo (left). He is around 12 weeks old and ready to find his forever home. He is a complete lap cat and loves to give kisses. He enjoys his wet food every morning. He loves his brother Oakley. They love to give each other kisses and love to play tag.
FYI: Email treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com or tinylives17@outlook.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Bruster
Bruster is a Galgo from Spain. He is adjusting well to his new life in the United States. Bruster is a very loving dog once he gets to know you. He lives happily with cats and other dogs in his foster home. Bruster has met young children at a Greyt Readers event and seemed to gravitate toward the kids. Bruster is a little unsure of new people, especially men. With some patience and understanding, he will warm up and trust. Bruster does well in his kennel and walks well on leash. He also navigates stairs well and loves to play with stuffed toys.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact adopt@americangreyhound.org.
PJ
PJ was a young kitten when she came in. She wants to be nice but is having a hard time trusting people. She is looking for a home that can help her trust and understand people will not hurt her. If this is something you can do, please call the shelter and set up a date and time to meet her. She is well worth the time.
FYI: Call 219-922-1766. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Feather
Feather was found outside on someone's driveway crying. She was all alone and only about 5 weeks old. Now she is 8 - 9 weeks old and ready for a home. She is just a doll.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
