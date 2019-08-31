Diamond
Meet Diamond. This girl has so much sparkle. She really is the best. She loves other cats and enjoys mothering the kittens in her room. Diamond likes to sit in your lap and she might even give you some kitty kisses too.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Moana
This beauty is Moana. She enjoys lounging in baskets and won't turn down a brushing. If you are looking for a mellow cat, she could be the one for you. Moana is a sweet and gentle girl. She tends to be on the quiet side, so we think she would probably like a relaxed environment where she can curl up and be your couch kitty.
Chloe
Chloe is a Siamese mix and is around 5-6 years old. She has been fully vetted. She was found outside near the Kankakee River, near starvation. Chloe needs a wonderful, sweet home where she can be confident and feel lots of love.
FYI: Applications can be found at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Hope
Hope is a real love bug. She is an adorable, petite calico. She is just under one-year-old. Hope is looking for a happy home. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Ramoncin
Ramoncin is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States during the first week of October. Stay tuned to learn more about Ramoncin once he gets settled into his foster home here with American Greyhound. If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/ You are also welcome to contact our adoption coordinators for more information regarding adopting a Galgo.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.