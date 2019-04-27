Handsome Dan
Handsome Dan is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2015. He is looking for a new home because his owner passed away. He was already neutered and is now current on his vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Handsome Dan is a big lover boy. He will melt like putty in your hands if you give him lots of love and attention. He is sweetnatured and very laid back too. Handsome Dan gets along with other cats. If you are looking for a cat who is very lovable and would be a great companion cat, he would be a perfect choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Julie
Julie is a female dilute calico domestic shorthaired cat who was born in December 2014. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Julie is a very petite cat with beautiful dilute calico markings and unique stripes on her face and front legs. She is very laid back and sweet and mostly minds her own business. From time to time, she does like to jump into your lap for attention. Julie is also a very patient girl. She loves to walk around the house carrying toys in her mouth while meowing. Julie gets along well with the other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Lulu and Peanut
Meet Lulu and Peanut. These cuties are siblings and are both just as sweet as can be. Lulu is a lap cat and she loves to be admired and adored. Peanut also enjoys attention. Catnip and laser lights are a favorite of his. Both of them would love nothing more than to find a home together.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Sofie
Meet Sofie. She is a chihuahua mix. Her vaccinations are up to date and she's spayed. Sofie is considered special needs because she needs special food because of kidney blood work and a thyroid pill twice a day. She is looking for a quiet home and someone to love her. She had all her blood work done and is doing great.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to meet her. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m..