Moe
Moe is such a good little guy looking for a family. He is a Cairn Terrier mix. He is fully vetted - neutered and microchipped. Moe is a happy-go-lucky young guy.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes.
Pansey
Pansey is a beautiful tortoiseshell colored kitty. She is under 1-year-old. Pansey is playful, cuddly and loves to explore. She is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sheba
Sheba is a 3.5 year old Pit/Terrier Mix. She's lived a rough life in her short time on earth. In 2016, she was given to Porter County Animal Control and was in rough shape. Sheba wasn't treated very well and had a lot of scars and open flesh wounds. In May of 2016, the county shelter reached out to Lakeshore PAWS to see if they could possibly help find her a loving home, one that she deserved after being treated so poorly. For obvious reasons, other dogs terrify her and the shelter life just isn't for Sheba. She would cry and shake because she was so scared. Lakeshore PAWS found her a "foster" who is giving her a temporary loving home while she waits for her forever family to find her. Weeks have turned into months and months have turned into years and no one has walked through the doors to adopt Sheba. She is a great dog and would easily transition into life with most families. Even after every thing she's been through, she loves people. Sheba is probably too much for small children. She would do best as the only dog and no cats, please.
FYI: Visit lakeshorepaws.org.
Frazier
Frazier has been at the shelter for about a year and he still has not found his forever family. He is extremely lovable, good with other cats, and just wants to be petted all the time. He will make you smile as soon as you meet him. He even has a special characteristic called his “happy hop.” Frazier loves to jump up when he is being petted.
FYI: If you are interested in Frazier and would like to know more information, please email tinylives17@outlook.com. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Flo
Flo is a Galgo currently living in Spain. He will be making his big trip to the United States soon. Stay tuned to learn more about Flo once he gets settled into his foster home with American Greyhound.
FYI: If you would like more information on Galgos and their journey from Spain to the United States, visit The Daphne Legacy Tour’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/daphnelegacytour/. For more information on adopting a Galgo, please contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.