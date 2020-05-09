Pets of the Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cindy Lou

Cindy Lou is a beautiful medium hair Tortie. She is a special needs cat with kidney disease. Don’t be turned away though. She is eating food that helps with her disease. Cindy Lou has been overlooked so many times because of her disease. Just because she has kidney disease doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a forever home. She loves to look out the window and would love a lap to lay on forever. She is being fostered by Deanne.

FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.

Paisley

Paisley is a Papillon mix. She's looking for an adult home. She is a little nippy with her feet. We don't think she was held very much. Paisley is scared when getting picked up. She is a nice little girl. Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application.

FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.

