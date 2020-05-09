Pets of the Week

Cindy Lou
Cindy Lou is a beautiful medium hair Tortie. She is a special needs cat with kidney disease. Don’t be turned away though. She is eating food that helps with her disease. Cindy Lou has been overlooked so many times because of her disease. Just because she has kidney disease doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve a forever home. She loves to look out the window and would love a lap to lay on forever. She is being fostered by Deanne.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Paisley
Paisley is a Papillon mix. She's looking for an adult home. She is a little nippy with her feet. We don't think she was held very much. Paisley is scared when getting picked up. She is a nice little girl. Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Email slitke1@msn.com or go to http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/IN244.html for more information. We are also in need of fosters.
Groucho
Meet Groucho. He's about two years old. Groucho zips all over making everyone crack up. He loves to play and is so outgoing. Groucho seems to like and get along well with the other cats at the shelter. Bottom line, if you’re looking for a “cool cat,” Groucho is for you. He's full of life and personality.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Sugar
Sugar is such a cutie. She is a senior chihuahua. Sugar would love a lap to lay on and would prefer a quiet home with no young children. She is a friendly little girl.
FYI: Meet and greets will be set up after an approved application. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call Griffith Animal Control at 219-922-1766.
Maria
Maria is a tan tabby with white on her mouth and chest. She is very playful and a curious one-year-old cat. She is spayed and fully vaccinated & dewormed. She is looking for a forever home to call her own. Maria is being fostered by Ron.
FYI: Applications can be found at http://treasuredfriendsrescue.org/ or for more information, please email Treasuredfriendsrescue@gmail.com. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
