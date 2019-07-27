Iris
Iris is a black female domestic shorthaired kitten born in the middle of February 2019. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Iris has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Like most kittens, Iris is very sweet and lovable. She's very playful too. Her favorite past times are playing, eating, napping and more playing.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail is a female domestic longhaired kitten with pretty blue eyes who was born in the middle of March 2019. She and her brother Cotton Ball were rescued from a trucking company in South Holland, Illinois. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Cotton Tail is not as outgoing as her brother Cotton Ball, but with someone's attention, she will get more relaxed and outgoing. When Cotton Tail is not playing, you can usually find her in the cat tree napping. She and her brother Cotton Ball are a bonded pair and need to go to the same home so they can stay together.
Brandy
Brandy is a high energy girl. She is looking for an active family who will take her for walks everyday. Then she will curl up to you on the couch. She is young - maybe 1 year old. Brandy is smaller in size and is about 25 pounds.
Miles
Miles is a lovable gray kitten who is looking for a forever home. He can light up your day with his funny personality. He loves to pounce and jump into the air.
Abby
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. She was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. Abby is good around dogs and cats. She would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
